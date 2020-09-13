Deputies searching for missing 32-year-old man last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a 32-year-old man that was reported missing on Sunday.
Deputies say George Carignan was last running from the Sunset Village Mobile Park in the 3700 block of 14th Street West.
According to deputies, he made a video call to a family member while attempting to physically harm himself after getting into an argument with his wife.
Carignan is five-feet-six-inches tallm weighs around 145 pounds, and was last observed wearing glasses and a white T-Shirt.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-7474-3011.
