Tropical Depression 19 near extreme southwest FL peninsula this morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Depression 19 is near extreme southwest Florida peninsula this morning and is moving west at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. This storm is expected to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico later this evening and will strengthen into Tropical Storm Sally.
We can expect squalls to move across the Suncoast through Sunday bringing heavy tropical downpours and gusty winds up to 30 mph. We will be on the right quadrant of the storm or the “dirty side” so we can expect a good deal of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday. Rainfall totals look range anywhere from 2-4 inch range with some areas getting some 6 inches of rainfall. The possibility of isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out this afternoon and through Sunday.
A Flood Watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for the entire Suncoast region.
