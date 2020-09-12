Tropical Depression 19 near extreme southwest FL peninsula this morning

We can expect squalls to move across the Suncoast through Sunday bringing heavy tropical downpours and gusty winds up to 30 mph. We will be on the right quadrant of the storm or the “dirty side” so we can expect a good deal of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday. Rainfall totals look range anywhere from 2-4 inch range with some areas getting some 6 inches of rainfall. The possibility of isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out this afternoon and through Sunday.