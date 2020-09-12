Tropical Depression 19 near extreme southwest FL peninsula this morning

TD 19 to bring heavy tropical downpours, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes this weekend

Tropical Depression 19 near extreme southwest FL peninsula this morning
td 19 track (Source: WWSB)
By Noel Rehm | September 12, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 8:38 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Tropical Depression 19 is near extreme southwest Florida peninsula this morning and is moving west at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. This storm is expected to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico later this evening and will strengthen into Tropical Storm Sally.

td 19
td 19 (Source: WWSB)

We can expect squalls to move across the Suncoast through Sunday bringing heavy tropical downpours and gusty winds up to 30 mph. We will be on the right quadrant of the storm or the “dirty side” so we can expect a good deal of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday. Rainfall totals look range anywhere from 2-4 inch range with some areas getting some 6 inches of rainfall. The possibility of isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out this afternoon and through Sunday.

td 19 track
td 19 track (Source: WWSB)

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for the entire Suncoast region.

Flood Watch
Flood Watch (Source: WWSB)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.