Tropical Storm Sally forms off Florida coast; expected to become hurricane before making landfall on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Depression 19 has formed into Tropical Storm Sally and is centered just off the coast of southwest Florida.
Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph. This storm is expected to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico later this evening. It could possibly reach hurricane strength early next week as it moves across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, and there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds from southeastern Louisiana to the Alabama coast.
Models forecast that Sally could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to parts of Florida, with isolated totals up to 6 inches. This will likely be an issue for areas that have already received several inches of rainfall over the last couple of days. Forecasters with the Hurricane Center also said that the system is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday.
