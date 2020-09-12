Tropical depression 19 set to move into Miami

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical depression 19 is just offshore of Miami and continues to move to the WNW at 8 mph. It looks to become tropical storm Sally later today or early Sunday.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for all the coastal waters off the Suncoast and from SE Florida from Ocean City to Jupiter Inlet. This low pressure is expected to track across S. Florida and then move to the eastern Gulf of Mexico later today. It will move NW through the day on Saturday.
We will be on the right side of the storm or the “dirty side” so we can expect a good deal of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday. Rainfall totals look to be in the 2-4 inch range with some areas getting some 6 inches of rainfall.
We will see these bands of storms move through the Suncoast especially from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. It will be breezy over the weekend with winds out of the east at 20-25 mph. When the storms move through we could get gusts up to 30-40 mph.
The rain chances will really pick up during the afternoon on Saturday and the stay high right through Sunday.
Saturday morning look for partly cloudy skies to start the day with a slight chance for a passing shower. By the afternoon expect increasing cloudiness with a good chance for periods of showers and thunderstorms to roll through bringing some heavy downpours at times.
