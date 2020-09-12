Traffic crash on I-75 northbound at South Moon Drive in Venice declared fatal, roadway has re-opened

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lanes have re-opened on I-75 northbound at South Moon Drive at mile marker 189 after a traffic crash took place earlier in the area, but Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has declared this a fatal crash.
The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. and two right lanes had been shut down for a few hours due to the crash.
FHP has confirmed at least one fatality, and we do not have any information about that person at this time.
This crash remains under investigation and we will release more information when more details are available.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.