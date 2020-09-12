Person killed in fatal crash in Venice on Saturday identified as 41-year-old Florida woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers have identified the person that was killed in a fatal crash in Venice on Saturday as a 41-year-old Port Charlotte woman.
The crash took place on I-75 northbound at mile marker 189 near South Moon Drive and four vehicles were involved.
Troopers say the woman was traveling northbound on the roadway in a sports utility vehicle when she collided with the rear of a van and two more sports utility vehicles before traveling off the roadway and crashing into multiple trees and shrubbery.
According to troopers, the woman was ejected from her vehicle. She was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
Troopers have not been able to notify her next of kin at this time.
This crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.