More than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida by FDOH
By ABC7 Staff | August 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated September 13 at 1:00 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 663.994 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and eight new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Sunday’s update.

656,485 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.

12,608 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Saturday’s totals.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 10,886 Residents: 10,771 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 115

Conditions and Care Deaths: 275 Hospitalizations* Residents: 772 Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39

Gender: Male: 5,007 (46%) Female: 5,633 (52%) Unknown/No data: 131 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,112 (10%) White: 5,458 (51%) Other: 1,824 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,377 (22%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,185 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 4,588 (43%) Unknown/No Data: 2,998 (28%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,619 Residents: 7,556 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 63

Conditions and Care Deaths: 233 Hospitalizations* Residents: 550 Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44

Gender: Male: 3,462 (46%) Female: 3,964 (52%) Unknown/No data: 130 (<1%)

Race: Black: 515 (7%) White: 3,625 (48%) Other: 801 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,615 (35%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 953 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,340 (44%) Unknown/No Data: 3,263 (43%)

According to FDOH data, there are not any new COVID-19 related deaths being reported out of Manatee County nor Sarasota County.

FDOH is also reporting that Manatee County and Sarasota County only each have one new hospitalization being reported in Sunday’s update.

