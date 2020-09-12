Hurricane Watches in place for parts of the northern Gulf coast and Tropical Depression 20 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Sally has sustained winds of 40 mph with higher wind gusts and the forward speed is starting to decrease as it moves west at 7 mph. The storm is starting to slowly move away from Florida, but we will continue to see squalls across the Suncoast through Sunday. As we get onto the eastern side of the storm there will be a risk for isolated tornadoes. Soils are saturated from heavy rain over the last couple of days, and with multiple rounds of tropical downpours there becomes a threat for minor flooding to take place especially for low lying areas and areas with poor drainage. Models are in good agreement that parts of the Suncoast could receive another 2-4 inches of rainfall through Sunday night.