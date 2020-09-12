Hurricane Watches in place for parts of the northern Gulf coast and Tropical Depression 20 forms in the Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Sally has sustained winds of 40 mph with higher wind gusts and the forward speed is starting to decrease as it moves west at 7 mph. The storm is starting to slowly move away from Florida, but we will continue to see squalls across the Suncoast through Sunday. As we get onto the eastern side of the storm there will be a risk for isolated tornadoes. Soils are saturated from heavy rain over the last couple of days, and with multiple rounds of tropical downpours there becomes a threat for minor flooding to take place especially for low lying areas and areas with poor drainage. Models are in good agreement that parts of the Suncoast could receive another 2-4 inches of rainfall through Sunday night.
Life threatening storm surge is possible along the Gulf Coast beginning on Monday, and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect for areas outside the southeast Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Alabama/Florida border. Hurricane conditions are possible by early Tuesday from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, including Metropolitan New Orleans, with tropical storm conditions possible by Monday.
Tropical Depression Twenty has formed in the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is forecast to become a Tropical Storm on Sunday or early Monday morning. This storm will likely strengthen into a hurricane as it lifts northwest over the central Atlantic.
Disturbance 1 - A surface trough over the north-central Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible while it moves westward and then southwestward over the northern and western Gulf of Mexico through the middle of next week.
Disturbance 2 - Showers and thunderstorms located near the Cabo Verde Islands are associated with a broad area of low pressure that has developed along a tropical wave. Environmental conditions support some additional development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic early next week while the system moves slowly west-northwestward. By mid-week, upper-level winds could become less conducive for development.
