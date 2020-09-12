Florida boy charged with bringing three guns to school

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 12-year-old Florida boy was arrested after bringing three handguns to school.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the boy was taken into custody Thursday morning at Lighthouse Christian School in Nassau County.
The sheriff’s office says a teacher found two guns and two boxes of ammunition in the boy’s lunchbox after noticing it appeared heavy.
Officials say a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found on the boy later after he was moved to another area. The boy said he had shown the guns other students.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.