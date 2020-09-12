First Alert Weather: Saturday, September 12, 2020 - Squalls from Sally to move through the Suncoast through Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Sally will continue moving west-northwest into the Gulf of Mexico and bring gusty rain bands across the Suncoast through the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the east at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Once we begin to get on the eastern side of Sally there will be a potential for isolated tornadoes embedded in the squalls. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s.
Tropical Storm Sally will dictate our local weather through tomorrow bringing on and off tropical downpours and gusty winds. Localized flooding and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Cloudy skies and rounds of rain will only allow highs to top out in the mid-80s. Winds will be strong out of the southeast at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
A small craft advisory is in effect for the coastal waters through Sunday afternoon. Seas will be 4-6 feet with choppy conditions on bay and inland waters. There will also be a high risk for rip currents along the Gulf coast.
