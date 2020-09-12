FDOH reports more than 3,200 COVID-19 cases statewide in Saturday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 661,571 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 98 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Saturday’s update.
654,090 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
12,600 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Friday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,868 Residents: 10,753 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 115
Conditions and Care Deaths: 275 Hospitalizations* Residents: 771 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,999 (46%) Female: 5,627 (52%) Unknown/No data: 127 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,111 (10%) White: 5,444 (51%) Other: 1,826 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,372 (22%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,178 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 4,585 (43%) Unknown/No Data: 2,990 (28%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,585 Residents: 7,522 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 63
Conditions and Care Deaths: 233 Hospitalizations* Residents: 549 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,449 (46%) Female: 3,941 (52%) Unknown/No data: 132 (<1%)
Race: Black: 514 (7%) White: 3,602 (48%) Other: 793 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,613 (35%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 948 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,320 (44%) Unknown/No Data: 3,254 (43%)
