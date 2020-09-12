All Faiths Food Bank distributes food to more than 400 families

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “We’ve never been on this side of the fence before. We’ve always been able to give and donate and now we’re in need,” says Mary Beth Brochu.
Paul and Mary Beth Brochu have found themselves in a tough spot because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The community they once gave so much to is the same one that is now lifting them up.
All Faiths Food Bank held a drive-thru food distribution on Saturday morning at Ed Smith Stadium.
The car line poured out from the stadium parking lot into Tuttle Avenue.
“That’s what the food bank is here for, is to provide these fresh food, veggies, and meals for critical times like this,” says All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank.
The non-profit says the need for food has increased since the pandemic struck and they are also seeing more of new families coming out to the food distributions.
Because there’s an increase for the need of food, there’s also an increase for the need of donations.
“We need more of givers out there if you’re able. Give to the food bank give what you can, give back to your communities. We all need a hand up,” says Carl Reynolds of Carl Reynolds Law.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.