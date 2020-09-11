Juvenile arrested after being found with gun on school property

(Source: Raycom images)
By ABC7 Staff | September 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 3:19 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A juvenile has been arrested after Bradenton police say he was caught with a weapon on school grounds.

At 7:30 Friday morning, a Bradenton police officer was covering for an absent school crossing guard at Ballard Elementary School when he was approached by several students who alerted him to a suspicious person near the playground.

The students said this individual was asking them their names and what grades they were in. The officer quickly recognized this as a suspicious situation and responded to the playground area to investigate further. As the officer approached, the suspect ran.

The suspect led officers on a chase but was eventually apprehended. The suspect, who is a juvenile, was found with narcotics and a stolen firearm. Police say he also confessed to a vehicle burglary in which the firearm in his possession was stolen and theft of a motor vehicle.

