Juvenile arrested after being found with gun on school property

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A juvenile has been arrested after Bradenton police say he was caught with a weapon on school grounds.
At 7:30 Friday morning, a Bradenton police officer was covering for an absent school crossing guard at Ballard Elementary School when he was approached by several students who alerted him to a suspicious person near the playground.
The students said this individual was asking them their names and what grades they were in. The officer quickly recognized this as a suspicious situation and responded to the playground area to investigate further. As the officer approached, the suspect ran.
The suspect led officers on a chase but was eventually apprehended. The suspect, who is a juvenile, was found with narcotics and a stolen firearm. Police say he also confessed to a vehicle burglary in which the firearm in his possession was stolen and theft of a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.