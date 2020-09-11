Sarasota was witness to history on Sept. 11, 2001

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been 19 years since the catastrophic terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and the loss of thousands of lives. If you were alive and near a television set, you remember exactly what you were doing when the events unfolded.
The city of Sarasota, specifically Emma Booker Elementary, played witness to one of the many historic moments that happened that day.
President George Bush was in the Suncoast and was letting students at the school read to him. It was there he was informed that a second plane had struck the South Tower of the World Trade Center, confirming that the first plane had been no accident.
ABC7′s Linda Carson was in the room attending the event. From there, President Bush spoke to the media to give the speech confirming that the events of the day, which were still unfolding, was indeed a terrorist attack.
It’s not Sarasota County’s only connection to 9/11. Mohammed Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi learned to fly airplanes in Venice and both men lived in Nokomis.
