Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office makes arrests for child pornography, drugs

Jason Paige and Juanita Roden were found in a back bedroom. Inside the room detectives recovered 5.3 grams of methamphetamine, a 4mg Dilaudid pill and a Remington shotgun. Paige and Roden were arrested and charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription and Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted Felon. Paige has three prior felony convictions and Roden has eight prior felony convictions. Both Paige and Roden were released on $10,500 bonds.