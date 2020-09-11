Retired FDNY firefighter shares his 9/11 story

“If I had stayed for five minutes longer in that firehouse in Queens as I was having coffee with the guys as the shift change was going on, I would have been on their rig responding and I would have been killed. All those guys in Queens I just left were all killed. And if I had left a little earlier, somebody had offered me earlier relief as they came into work, I would have been at my fire house in the Bronx having coffee with them and I would have responded even though I was off duty, because off duty guys were all over the city still responding in their fire houses and were killed," Lindgren said.