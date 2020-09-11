Residents concerned following wing-wall collapse at bridge on Morgan Johnson Road in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - With much more rain expected this weekend, and a tropical depression moving closer to Florida, there are flooding concerns across the Suncoast, specifically on Morgan Johnson Road in Bradenton. That’s where a wing-wall collapsed at the bridge on Thursday.
People who live in that neighborhood say this has concerned them over the last few years. It happened during some strong storms. Morgan Johnson Road still remains shut down between 41st Ave. East and 43rd Ave. East.
“Obviously we are concerned because I don’t want to lose any property anymore than we already have, we’ve already had to replace property, it’s already cost us a lot of money,” said Gloria Powley, a resident who has a home and property next to the bridge. “I’m concerned we’re going to lose more property, we have our motorhome parked here, I just hope that they fix it and they fix it permanently, not just a temporary solution.”
Here’s a statement that ABC7 had received from Manatee County on Friday:
High volumes of rain over a short period of time led to the closure of Morgan Johnson Road (57 Ave E) between 41 Ave E and 43 Ave E Thursday evening. At around 6 p.m. Thursday, County Public Works staff reported a “wing-wall” on the west side of a box culvert under Morgan Johnson Road near Williams Creek had fallen into the canal below. The result was an unsafe situation for motorists traveling on the road above.
Overnight, County crews worked on assessing the damage and took temporary actions to stabilize the area. Chad Butzow, Department Director for Manatee County’s Public Works Department said “Last evening in the dark and rain, it was difficult to determine the overall impacts of the breakage. This morning our staff was better able to begin work on a plan to make repairs to the bridge. The area is stabilized, but with the potential of additional heavy rain over the weekend we have decided to keep the roadway closed for extra safety. If opened for the weekend it would be closed Monday for the pile driving work.”
Work to repair the eroded wing wall continued throughout the day on Friday. Crews were able to determine a plan to restore the culvert and will work with a contractor to complete the repair. ZEP construction is expected to begin work to stabilize the bridge by driving steel sheet piles into the ground on Monday, September 14. Morgan Johnson Rd, between 41st Ave E and 43rd Ave E, will remain closed to traffic through Friday September 21st 2020 while the work is completed.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.