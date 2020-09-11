Residents concerned following wing-wall collapse at bridge on Morgan Johnson Road in Bradenton

Overnight, County crews worked on assessing the damage and took temporary actions to stabilize the area. Chad Butzow, Department Director for Manatee County’s Public Works Department said “Last evening in the dark and rain, it was difficult to determine the overall impacts of the breakage. This morning our staff was better able to begin work on a plan to make repairs to the bridge. The area is stabilized, but with the potential of additional heavy rain over the weekend we have decided to keep the roadway closed for extra safety. If opened for the weekend it would be closed Monday for the pile driving work.”