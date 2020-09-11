Granville Ritchie sentenced to death for brutal murder of 9-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced to death for the brutal rape and murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams in 2014.
According to a press released, Granville Ritchie was sentenced unanimously for death. At an in-person hearing Friday, which included a retelling of the details of the cruel murder, Judge Michelle Sisco affirmed the death sentence.
The ruling followed tearful statements from the victim’s grandmother, sister, father, and mother.
“In Florida, we reserve the death penalty for the worst of the worst offenses—and if the brutal rape and murder of a nine-year-old doesn’t fit that definition, I don’t know what does,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.
Ritchie strangled Felecia before hiding her body in a suitcase and dumping the case into Tampa Bay.
