First Alert Weather: Friday, September 11, 2020 - Tropical Wave to move over South Florida over the weekend prompting a Flood Watch for coastal locations

It’ll be mostly sunny to start the day with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and lasting into the evening hours. Areas along the coast picked up 2-4 inches of rain yesterday and with saturated soils it won’t take long for localized flooding to occur. A ‘Flood Watch’ is in effect from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning for coastal locations as a Tropical Wave is scheduled to move across South Florida bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures as high as 103 degrees. Winds will be out of the east northeast shifting to the northwest at 5-10 mph.
A few lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible before midnight, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. Use caution this afternoon as thunderstorms are expected to develop off the sea breeze.
