FDOH reports 3,731 new cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,731 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida.
According to the dashboard update the state is reporting 658,381 cases of the coronavirus in the state. There are also 176 new deaths reported bringing the total to 12,502. This does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours but that those death certificates were received after Thursday’s report.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,803 Residents: 10,689 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 114
Conditions and Care Deaths: 275 Hospitalizations* Residents: 769 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,977 (47%) Female: 5,588 (52%) Unknown/No data: 124 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,104 (10%) White: 5,399 (51%) Other: 1,803 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,383 (22%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,164 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 4,531 (42%) Unknown/No Data: 2,994 (28%)
CASE DATA FOR CHARLOTTE
Total Cases: 2,849 Residents: 2,842 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 7
Conditions and Care Deaths: 123 Hospitalizations* Residents: 357 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 54
Gender: Male: 1,324 (47%) Female: 1,507 (53%) Unknown/No data: 11 (<1%)
Race: Black: 171 (6%) White: 2,203 (78%) Other: 264 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 204 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 237 (8%) Not-Hispanic: 2,302 (81%) Unknown/No Data: 303 (11%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.