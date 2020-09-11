FDOH reports 3,731 new cases of COVID-19

By ABC7 Staff | September 11, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 2:34 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,731 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

According to the dashboard update the state is reporting 658,381 cases of the coronavirus in the state. There are also 176 new deaths reported bringing the total to 12,502. This does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours but that those death certificates were received after Thursday’s report.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 10,803   Residents: 10,689   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 114

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 275   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 769     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,977  (47%)   Female: 5,588 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 124 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,104  (10%)   White: 5,399  (51%)   Other: 1,803  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,383  (22%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,164  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,531  (42%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,994  (28%)

CASE DATA FOR CHARLOTTE

Total Cases: 2,849   Residents: 2,842   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 7

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 123   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 357     Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 54

Gender:   Male: 1,324  (47%)   Female: 1,507 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 11 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 171  (6%)   White: 2,203  (78%)   Other: 264  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 204  (7%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 237  (8%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,302  (81%)   Unknown/No Data: 303  (11%)

