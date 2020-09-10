Venice Theatre announces re-opening date

“We’ve followed the recommendations of our medical and community advisors, and now we’re ready to welcome you back. We hope you’ll join us.Of course things will be different for a while. Shows will feature smaller casts. For at least a few weeks, we’ll hold all performances in our Main Stage Jervey Theatre, with a distanced seating plan. There will be plenty of room, as we’ll only welcome 120 to 130 patrons per performance,” the organization said in a statement.