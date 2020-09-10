Venice Theatre announces re-opening date

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Theatre announced that they will re-open for the 2020-2021 season beginning Sept. 26.
The theatre announced that that there will be a distanced seating plan and shows with a smaller cast.
“We’ve followed the recommendations of our medical and community advisors, and now we’re ready to welcome you back. We hope you’ll join us.Of course things will be different for a while. Shows will feature smaller casts. For at least a few weeks, we’ll hold all performances in our Main Stage Jervey Theatre, with a distanced seating plan. There will be plenty of room, as we’ll only welcome 120 to 130 patrons per performance,” the organization said in a statement.
Face covering and temperature checks will be in effect and the bar will be closed.
The opening show will be a cabaret with two performers.
The company also provided the following guidance for season ticketholders:
- If you purchased a subscription to the 2020-2021 season, it will be automatically shifted to the 2021-2022 season, with no price increases or loss of preferred seating. When the next season goes on sale, you don’t need to do anything; you’re already covered.
- Additionally, current subscribers will be guaranteed no price increases for 2022-2023.
- Many of our 2019-2020 subscribers received vouchers for future shows after the forced shutdown in March. Those vouchers are valid anytime through 2022, including this season and the upcoming September, October, and November shows (based on availability).
