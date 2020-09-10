Tropical trouble to bring heavy rain our way this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical low will move into SE Florida on Friday and then eventually emerge into the E. Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. This system has a good chance of developing once in the Gulf as conditions will become more conducive for this system to become a tropical depression or storm early next week.
The good news is that it looks like it will continue to move to the NW toward the N. Gulf coast states, but close enough to us to bring some flooding rain our way on Saturday through Sunday. The winds should not be a factor with this system but don’t be surprised by some strong gusts with the storms as they roll through over the weekend.
Parts of the coastal communities are under a flood watch from Saturday through Sunday mainly west of I-75 but this could change as we get closer to Saturday. On Thursday we saw 5 inches of rain in some areas and with the ground already saturated it will not take much to cause more flooding concerns over the weekend.
Elsewhere in the tropics we continue to watch Paulette and Rene as they stay in the central Atlantic. Paulette looks to be heading toward Bermuda and then turn before reaching the U.S.
Rene will be milling around in the central Atlantic for the next 5 days. An area of disturbed weather is in the far eastern Atlantic and looks to be the next named storm of the season. The next name up is Sally followed by Teddy.
So our forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with a good chance for mid afternoon showers and thunderstorms some of which could be heavy at times. The rain chance is at 70%. The high will be right around 90.
Winds will be out of the NE turning to the north at 10 mph late in the day. The storms will allow for some gusty winds at times during the late afternoon.
Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies with an 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms some of which could be strong. Storms will be most numerous later in the day on Saturday and continue through Sunday morning. The high on Saturday 90.
Sunday morning showers and thunderstorms possible with still some lingering storms into the afternoon hours as the low gets a little better organized in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The rain chance stays elevated on Sunday at 70%.
Even on Monday we will still see a good chance for more heavy rain as tropical moisture continues to stream into our tropical low in the Gulf. So keep your umbrella handy over the next several days.
