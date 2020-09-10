School Based Health Center opens at Manatee Elementary School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County School District through a partnership with MCR Health opened a school based health center at Manatee Elementary School Thursday.
The new center will provide both students and people in the community easy access to medical services. That includes sick visits, annual exams, dental, vision, behavioral health, and medications. For students at the school to use the services, they just need their parent’s consent. People in the community do not need to have an appointment, they can just walk up for services.
The purpose of this health center is to provide good quality preventative healthcare to those in the area, which the school district said will help students succeed in school.
“Especially in vulnerable populations you hear about all of the health disparities through out the country and really partnerships like this at title one schools have a huge impact to close that gap in the health disparities," said MCR Health’s President, Patrick Carnegie.
MCR Health accepts most insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid. Because the health center is a Federally Qualified Health Center, a sliding fee scale is available for those who qualify.
This is the second school based health center in Manatee County School District. The first one opened up at Southeast High School in February.
