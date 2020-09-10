Sarasota man charged with kidnapping, domestic battery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, Kidnapping / False Imprisonment and Domestic Battery.
Police say Sheldon Howard, 31, was holding an adult woman and two small children, ages 3 and 10 days old, hostage at knife point.
Officers made contact and spoke with the woman, who was the mother of the children, and asked her to leave the home. She was able to safely walk out but the children were still inside. The woman told officers she and Howard had an argument the night before. The woman said Howard entered the home Wednesday through an open window and threatened to kill her and the children.
Officers asked Howard to come outside multiples times. They spoke with him on the phone and officers say he walked outside with the infant in his arms.
Several moments later, Howard let both children leave the home but stayed inside, refusing to come out. The children were unharmed. The mother of the children had visible injuries and she was treated on scene.
After an hour-and-a-half, Howard surrendered.
