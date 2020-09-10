As questions loom over statue, Suncoast congressman urges Sarasota to keep ‘Unconditional Surrender’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the city of Sarasota ponders what will happen to the city’s ‘Unconditional Surrender’ statue, Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan has urged the city to keep the statue.
The 26-foot-tall artwork is modeled after a famous photo snapped on V-J Day in 1945. The statue was vandalized at the height of the #MeToo movement.
The city plans to move the statue during construction of the new roundabout on U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue, but after that, commissioners have not indicated whether the statue will be put back in place.
Buchanan sent a letter urging the city to keep the statue in honor of local veterans.
“The statue is a prominent and popular landmark of Sarasota’s Bayfront,” Buchanan said in his letter. “I’ve spoken with many people in our region, especially veterans, who feel strongly about keeping the statue in its current location.”
The city of Sarasota has not made an announcement of when the fate of the statue will be discussed.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.