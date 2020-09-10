Powerful storms cause flooding and lots of headaches for Suncoast residents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A sea wall collapse at a bridge shut down Morgan Johnson Road in Bradenton. Renee Boyette says that’s been a problem at the bridge for a long time now. She tells ABC7 that sea wall just couldn’t handle Thursday’s storms.
“I’m sure the neighbors are really hoping that they actually fix the sea wall to where their land isn’t collapsing in, and that we could actually use the canal for our boats,” said Boyette.
Torrential downpours flooded Suncoast roadways. In Sarasota County, Beneva Road was one of the many roads where vehicles had to try to maneuver their way through floodwaters.
This was the scene on 27th street in Bradenton as well and water had actually popped open a manhole cover on State Road 70. Braden River High School was also dealing with flooding issues.
Residents in one mobile home park off Florida Boulevard in Bradenton say they are always dealing with flooding issues, especially when heavy storms come passing through.
“Everytime it rains we get flooded and especially at my place two houses down I’m completely flooded right now," said Gloria Gallati, a Bradenton resident. "My whole carport is underwater and I’m up to halfway up to my knees in water to get in and out of my house.”
