Manatee County man facing charges of sexual battery after tinder date

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -A 23-year-old Bradenton man is facing charges of sexual battery accused of raping a date he met online.
The Bradenton Police Department report states Rajkumar Seenarine met the victim on Tinder and convinced the person to come over to watch television on Monday. The report states the two were watching TV in the living room when the it stopped working. Seenarine told the victim he had a working TV in his room and invited the person in. The police report states the victim says the two began kissing and it was consensual but them Seenarine is accused of raping the victim.
The police report states the victim had their roommate agree to call to assure the date was going well. The roommate called four times and the victim, according to police, wasn’t able to answer their phone because it was during the assault.
Once the victim was able to leave Seenarine’s home they went to their home and the roommate took them to the hospital.
Police say Seenarine denies anything happened and his story was inconsistent.
Officers arrested Seenarine on Tuesday and he’s facing sexual battery charges.
