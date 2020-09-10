Manatee County man facing charges of sexual battery after tinder date

The Bradenton Police Department report states Rajkumar Seenarine met the victim on Tinder and convinced the person to come over to watch television on Monday. The report states the two were watching TV in the living room when the it stopped working. Seenarine told the victim he had a working TV in his room and invited the person in. The police report states the victim says the two began kissing and it was consensual but them Seenarine is accused of raping the victim.