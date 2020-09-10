Florida DOH announces 654,731 COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - As of Thursday, the Florida Department of Health is reporting 654,731 total COVID-19 cases in the state. It’s an increase of 2,583 cases recorded since Wednesday.
According to the 11 a.m. update of the state COVID-19 dashboard, 647,318 of those cases involve Florida residents. They are also reporting 12,326 deaths among Floridians and 156 non-resident deaths.
Increased death spikes do not necessarily mean that all deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,772 Residents: 10,659 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 113
Conditions and Care Deaths: 270 Hospitalizations* Residents: 766 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,963 (47%) Female: 5,572 (52%) Unknown/No data: 124 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,095 (10%) White: 5,360 (50%) Other: 1,793 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,411 (23%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,152 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 4,487 (42%) Unknown/No Data: 3,020 (28%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,500 Residents: 7,438 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 62
Conditions and Care Deaths: 225 Hospitalizations* Residents: 529 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,415 (46%) Female: 3,893 (52%) Unknown/No data: 130 (<1%)
Race: Black: 507 (7%) White: 3,507 (47%) Other: 772 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,652 (36%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 937 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,220 (43%) Unknown/No Data: 3,281 (44%)
