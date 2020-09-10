First Alert Weather: Tropics have become very active on this statistical peak of hurricane season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast atmosphere is very moist and several disturbances, along with heating of the day, will trigger thunderstorm development in that humid environment. The timing will remain similar to yesterday with the bulk of the rain occurring between 3 and 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rains and drive-time this evening could feature slick road with standing water. This wet pattern will continue into the start of next week. Additionally, a disturbance near the Bahamas will drift across Florida on Sunday and could bring periods of heavy rains. As the disturbance drifts into the Gulf there is a chance it will develop tropical characteristics and could become a depression as it drifts away from Florida.
We are at the statistical peak of hurricane season and the tropics are very active. There are suggestions in long range models that two systems coming off the coast of Africa could develop into hurricanes. It is too early to know where these systems will end up and, because the systems have not even formed yet, models are flip flopping on development and tracks. We cannot rule out that one or both systems would impact Florida. Stay tuned and, if you have not done so, have a plan as half the hurricane season is still to come.
