First Alert Weather: Tropics have become very active on this statistical peak of hurricane season

We are at the statistical peak of hurricane season and the tropics are very active. There are suggestions in long range models that two systems coming off the coast of Africa could develop into hurricanes. It is too early to know where these systems will end up and, because the systems have not even formed yet, models are flip flopping on development and tracks. We cannot rule out that one or both systems would impact Florida. Stay tuned and, if you have not done so, have a plan as half the hurricane season is still to come.