Another charge for man accused of sexually abusing 13 year old twin sisters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At least one more charge has been filed against a Sarasota man already facing multiple charges of Lewd and Lascivious battery. 20-year-old Nicholas French was arrested again this week after a warrant was issued for another new charge of Lewd and Lascivious battery.
French was already facing 11 counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery of a Victim 12 to 16 Years Old, and a single count of Violation of Probation. French was already on probation in connection to a 2018 case of lewd and lascivious battery.
Deputies say that French targeted the two victims, who were 13-year-old twin sisters, at the same time, in two separate incidents. French reportedly communicated with the victims through social media and used a ride-share service to transport them to his house.
The new charge, filed on Sept. 3, is said to have taken place around the same time as the other alleged incidents.
