(CNN) - “The Walking Dead” will come to an end in 2022, AMC executives have announced. However, much like the zombies who roam the streets in the show, the franchise isn’t really dying.
According to CNN, the show will close following a 24-episode eleventh season. A spinoff show, starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, will premiere in 2023. The expanded universe show, “Fear the Walking Dead” will also continue.
The final episodes will be aired over the course of two years.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.