Teen struck by lightning in Siesta Key continues to recover

(WWSB) - A Texas teen who was seriously hurt when he was struck by lightning at Siesta Key Beach is improving, family members tell ABC7.
14-year-old Jacob Brewer was struck while on the beach in July. Doctors told the family that the lightning traveled through the teen’s chest and exited out of his foot. He was taken to Tampa General where he underwent multiple surgeries until he was well enough to be transported to another hospital in Texas.
Now, Brewer is getting additional treatments in Chicago. Brewer’s mother shared photos of Jacob enjoying the city’s signature deep dish pizza.
Jacob is slowly getting mobility back in his limbs and is going through physical therapy. The family is raising money to pay for medical and living expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.
