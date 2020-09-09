Suncoast Hospitals open for visitors once again with COVID-19 protocols

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hospitals on the Suncoast are beginning to ease up on some of their restrictions as we continue seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases. Elective surgeries have resumed at all medical facilities in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties, and now, visitors are starting to be allowed back in again. Hospital leaders say they are confident that with their strict guidelines and safety measures, they will be able to contain the spread of COVID-19 and still open their doors.