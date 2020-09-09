Sarasota woman charged in connection to home invasion robbery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested a Sarasota woman in connection with a home invasion in which the victim was tied up and pistol whipped.
The incident occurred in May of this year. According to a probable cause affidavit, Shaliesa M. Settles, 24, has been charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm and false imprisonment.
The victim told Sarasota Police that he knew Settles and that she had called and asked him for $20. He told officers that shortly after the phone call, Settles showed up at his home on Goodrich Avenue. The affidavit says that Settles came inside and then said she was going back outside to grab her phone. She returned with another man.
The unidentified male was arm, police say. The victim attempted to fight back but was overpowered, pistol whipped and bound by his hands and feet. Jewelry, a wallet with $1500 and an additional amount of money was taken. Eventually, the male suspect told the victim that Settles had told him the man had drugs in the house. He apologized to the victim.
Police say Settles also took out household products to clean the scene. The victim eventually broke free and made it to his neighbors house to call 911.
He told police he had known Settles for almost two years.
Settles has been lodged in the Sarasota County Detention Center.
