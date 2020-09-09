Police: North Port man fired multiple shots at vehicle

NORTH PORT, Fla. (North Port Sun) - Police have charged a North Port man after he allegedly fired shots at a car full of a teenagers.
The incident happened on Magenta Avenue. According to the North Port Sun, Stanley Raymond Kalinowski, 42, fired approximately five rounds from a pistol toward a Dodge Charger on Monday afternoon. One of the bullets shattered the back window.
Police say that juveniles went to Kalinowski’s Magenta Avenue home to confront a female juvenile. One of the teens got out of the car and stood in the street arguing with the juvenile and her mother, who is Kalinowski’s fiancee.
That’s when Kalinowski went into the home and came out with a Taurus .40 caliber pistol.
No one was injured. Kalinowski was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and one count of firing a missile into a vehicle.
