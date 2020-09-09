Manatee County Fire Chiefs Association to hold virtual “Tribute to Heroes” memorial service on Friday in observance of 9/11

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Fire Chiefs Association is planning to hold their “Tribute to Heroes” memorial service on Friday in observance of 9/11, but it will be different this year compared to previous years.
The service is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Rossi Park Memorial Site in Bradenton, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines, the association announced on Wednesday that they will be conducting the service by streaming it live METV and on Facebook live.
The association also says that after the conclusion of the service, they will be honoring Mayor Wayne Poston for his leadership and vision to place the Memorial at the Park.
