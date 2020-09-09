First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms in today’s forecast as the rainy season continues for the Suncoast

The tropics remain active with two named storms and two disturbances. The two named storms stay in the Atlantic as fish storms and have no impact on the Suncoast. One of the disturbances will develop as it moves off the coast of Africa and may become the next hurricane, named Sally. It is too early to know what will become of this disturbance, but early suggestions from long range models suggest that it too will curve into the open waters of the Atlantic. However, it could also move westward toward the Greater Antilles. Keep updated on the track as it develops.