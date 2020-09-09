First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms in today’s forecast as the rainy season continues for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weakening upper level low pressure area will drift north as a stalled front remains in north Florida. These features will combine with a general easterly flow to bring another day of good rain chances in the late afternoon and evening. The easterly wind will keep the sea breeze close to the west coast of Florida for the foreseeable future and keep our rain chances high. Some drier air may filter in early next week and slightly reduce our rain chance for a few days.
The tropics remain active with two named storms and two disturbances. The two named storms stay in the Atlantic as fish storms and have no impact on the Suncoast. One of the disturbances will develop as it moves off the coast of Africa and may become the next hurricane, named Sally. It is too early to know what will become of this disturbance, but early suggestions from long range models suggest that it too will curve into the open waters of the Atlantic. However, it could also move westward toward the Greater Antilles. Keep updated on the track as it develops.
