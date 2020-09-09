Driver in Bank of America crash cited for careless driving

BRADENTON , Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 has learned that the driver who crashed into the Bank of America in Bradenton has been cited for careless driving/serious bodily harm.
The crash took place around 1:40 p.m. at the bank when a Toyota sedan was entering the parking lot of the business located at 6160 14th Street West.
According to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol, the 90-year-old driver of the sedan pulled into a parking space located directly in front of the entry doors of the bank when he inadvertently accelerated forward, and crashed into the glass doors of the bank.
Troopers say the man inadvertently continued moving forward into the lobby of the bank and struck three people (an 85-year-old man, 57-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man) with the front of the Toyota.
The sedan traveled 75 feet into the bank lobby prior to coming to its final stop inside of the bank.
According to troopers, the driver and passenger of the car are doing fine, but the 85-year-old man was seriously injured and transported to Blake Medical Center. He became stuck under the car and troopers say that this man was already in a wheelchair.
Troopers tell ABC7 that the judge can decide on additional penalties. His identity has not been released.
