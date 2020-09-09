Civil suit filed against former Englewood physician accused of sexual abuse

After news of his first arrest spread, seven additional victims came forward and disclosed similar complaints about Lohstreter regarding his actions while they were under his medical care. Lohstreter now faces six counts of Battery and a single count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on an Elderly Victim. He was initially charged with three counts of of Sexual Assault, a single count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation Upon an Elderly Disabled Person, and a single count of Battery.