Civil suit filed against former Englewood physician accused of sexual abuse

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The former Englewood doctor facing 16 criminal counts of battery, sexual battery and lewd and lascivious behavior is now being sued by a former patient.
Earlier this year, Thomas Lohstreter was charged after multiple patients came forward to accuse the former physician of inappropriately touching women who sought treatment.
Now, a civil lawsuit has been filed by one of the victims asking for $30,000. The victim, who ABC7 is not naming, stated that during a doctor visit on Dec. 23, 2019, Lohstreter touched his genitals and touched the woman’s breasts and genitals in an inappropriate manner. The victim noticed that Lohstreter became visibly aroused and left the room.
The suit also claims that Lohstreter did not have a chaperone in the room despite the policy of South County Medical Center.
After news of his first arrest spread, seven additional victims came forward and disclosed similar complaints about Lohstreter regarding his actions while they were under his medical care. Lohstreter now faces six counts of Battery and a single count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on an Elderly Victim. He was initially charged with three counts of of Sexual Assault, a single count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation Upon an Elderly Disabled Person, and a single count of Battery.
His medical license has since been revoked.
