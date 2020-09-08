Three people injured during crash at a Bank of America branch in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 is continuing to gather more information from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) about a crash that has occurred in Bradenton.
Troopers say the crash took place around 1:40 p.m. when a Toyota sedan was entering the lot of the Bank of America located at 6160 14th Street West.
According to troopers, the 90-year-old driver of the sedan pulled into a parking space located directly in front of the entry doors of the bank when he inadvertently accelerated forward, and crashed into the glass doors of the bank.
Troopers say the man inadvertently continued moving forward into the lobby of the bank and struck three people (an 85-year-old man, 57-year-old woman and a 66 year old man) with the front of the Toyota.
Reportedly, the sedan traveled 75 feet into the bank lobby prior to coming to its final stop inside of the bank.
Troopers say that an elderly man crashed his vehicle, a Toyota Sedan into the Bank of America branch at Bayshore Gardens Parkway and U.S. 41.
According to troopers, the driver and passenger of the car are doing fine, but the 85-year-old man was seriously injured and transported to Blake Medical Center. He became stuck under the car and troopers say that this man was already in a wheelchair.
The woman was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, while the the other man who was injured refused to go.
This crash remains under investigation.
We have a crew that is still on scene continuing to gather more information.
