Summer afternoon storm pattern continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Even though Labor day marked the unofficial end of summer we are still in the thick of it here. Typically the first cold front arrives around mid October that is when we start to see a break to the summer heat and afternoon storms.
The astronomical end of Summer and the official start of Fall will be 9:31 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 22nd.
Look for generally sunny skies to start the day on Wednesday and through the rest of the work week. We will see a good chance for scattered to numerous late afternoon and evening thunderstorms through Saturday. With plenty of moisture around throughout the atmosphere we will see some torrential downpours with some of the storms which may cause some minor flooding at times.
High temperatures will be in the low 90′s through the week and lows in the mid to upper 70′s. We should see the heat index reach into the low 100′s each afternoon but staying below advisory levels.
Now on to the tropics. We have two named storms Paulette and Rene way out in the central Atlantic. Nothing to worry about with these two as they will live and die in the Atlantic having no impact on any land areas.
There is an area of disturbed weather some 500 miles SE of the Carolina’s. It has 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone as it moves to the NW toward the Carolina’s. It will bring some very heavy rainfall later this week to the SE U.S. This system should not have any significant impact on our overall weather.
There is a strong tropical wave set to move off the coast of Africa which is already showing some potential of developing in 4 to 5 days from now. Both the EURO and the GFS forecast models are showing this wave developing into a tropical storm and possible hurricane in about 5 days from now.
We will have to keep a close watch on this one due to the fact that both reliable forecast models keep it on a more westerly course which means it could get into the Caribbean. Once there it usually means it has to make landfall somewhere. It is some 4000 miles away from the Suncoast at this time so nothing to worry about right now but this could be a big one since it is going to be moving over some very warm waters.
For boaters expect seas running 2 feet or less and a light chop on the bays.
