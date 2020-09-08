Sarasota County Schools roll out COVID-19 Dashboard and three Coronavirus testing sites for district

“Hopefully quicker results can give us a better understanding of this disease in our students. You can have someone symptomatic, but there’s obviously other sicknesses circling right now, if we know that they are negative then we know they don’t have COVID, and we can scale back recommendations made to other students who have been in contact with that person. On the other end, if they are positive, then we can more rapidly make those recommendations and put things in place to prevent the spread in those schools,” explained Michael Drennon, the Manager for The Disease Prevention Services At The Sarasota County Health Department.