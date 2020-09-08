Sarasota County Schools announces three COVID-19 testing sites for students and staff on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH Sarasota) and Sarasota County Schools have announced that on Wednesday there will be three COVID-19 testing sites for students in staff in the county.
The following are the three testing sites that will be available:
- North Sarasota County, the DOH on Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota
- Mid Sarasota County, the School Board Materials Management Department, Osprey
- South Sarasota County, the Sarasota County Schools Bus Depot, Citizens Parkway, North Port
The testing will be available to all symptomatic students and staff of Sarasota County Schools and will be free of charge.
