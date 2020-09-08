Police investigating explosion in Palm Bay industrial park

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Police have shut down a section of U.S. 1 in central Florida due to fires from an explosion.
Palm Bay police said Tuesday morning that smoke was coming from an industrial area. Florida Today reported that several large explosions were heard around 10:30 a.m.
Smoke dissipated within about 30 minutes, but a shelter-in-place order was given for nearby Palm Bay High School.
No injuries have been reported. Crews are investigating, police said. Palm Bay is in Brevard County, south of Melbourne.
