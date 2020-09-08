Neighbors help capture an emu that was seen running around

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - “I was driving home and saw the emu walking this way and said holy crap, I took out my phone and started recording,”
Paige Hendershot recorded a video of the emu she saw that ran past her car on Saturday evening.
Hendershot was driving eastbound on 26th Avenue passing 45th Street East when she saw the near six-foot bird.
“At first I thought it was an ostrich, then I was like nope. There’s no white feather’s it’s definitely an emu!,”
Hendershot and other neighbors pitched in to help capture the emu.
She says it took about an hour.
“He walked on his own. I was very scared to touch him So when we corral them we got the rope around them. We had to block him off in the corner but they can’t jump or fly so it worked.”
The emu was safely captured and returned to its owner in the area.
According to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation, emus are legal to have as a pet in the state of Florida.
