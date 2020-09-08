Microsoft announces smaller, cheaper Xbox

(CNN) – Microsoft just announced a smaller, cheaper Xbox ahead of the holiday season.
The company says the Xbox Series S will cost $299, which puts it at around the same price as a Nintendo Switch.
The Series S will be available on Nov. 10, according to an advertisement from Microsoft.
The company also plans to release its bigger, more expensive Xbox Series X in November. The company hasn’t announced how much it will cost.
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is also expected to come out during the holiday season.
Gaming systems are in high demand right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.