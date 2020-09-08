First Alert Weather: Daily thunderstorms are in the work-week forecast for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The combination of high pressure centered in both the the near Atlantic and the norther Gulf waters and an upper level low over Florida will ensure good rainfall chances for several days. It is possible that some drier air may move in by the end of the week and reduce the storm development for a couple of days early next week. With the east wind pattern locked in place we get similar storm timing to what we saw on Labor Day. Most of the morning and early afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny with very little rain chance. As we move into the later afternoon the rain chances rise rapidly as storms grow in inland areas. Into evening drive-time and sunset we will see the inland storms drift to the Gulf waters.