FHP: Elderly man crashes vehicle into Bank of America branch in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 is learning from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) about a crash that has occurred in Bradenton.
Troopers say that an elderly man crashed his vehicle into the Bank of America branch at Bayshore Gardens Parkway and U.S. 41.
According to troopers, the driver and passenger of the car are doing fine, but three other people were injured and they were all bank customers.
One of the victims was sent to trauma and transported to Blake Medical Center after he became stuck under the car. Troopers say that this man was already in a wheelchair.
This crash remains under investigation.
