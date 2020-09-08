FDOH reports more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases statewide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 652,148 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 200 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Wednesday’s update.
644,781 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
12,115 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Tuesday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 10,729 Residents: 10,618 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 111
Conditions and Care Deaths: 266 Hospitalizations* Residents: 763 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,937 (46%) Female: 5,554 (52%) Unknown/No data: 127 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,090 (10%) White: 5,288 (50%) Other: 1,778 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,462 (23%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,116 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 4,421 (42%) Unknown/No Data: 3,081 (29%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,486 Residents: 7,423 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 63
Conditions and Care Deaths: 221 Hospitalizations* Residents: 522 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,403 (46%) Female: 3,888 (52%) Unknown/No data: 132 (<1%)
Race: Black: 504 (7%) White: 3,454 (47%) Other: 765 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,700 (36%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 927 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 3,165 (43%) Unknown/No Data: 3,331 (45%)
According to FDOH data, there have not been any new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Manatee County for the fifth consecutive day, but there are five new COVID-19 related deaths being reported out of Sarasota County.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
FDOH is reporting that Manatee County has had two new hospitalization since Tuesday’s update, and there are 11 new hospitalizations being confirmed in Sarasota County.
