9/11 ceremony canceled in Venice due to the COVID-19 pandemic

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that their 9/11 ceremony is canceled due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida continues to ban large gatherings and requires that the guidelines of at least six feet of distancing are respected due to the coronavirus.
The City of Venice says that the 9/11 monument is still at Patriots Park and visitors are welcome to stop by at any time.
To view the names that have been engraved on the walls of the 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial at Patriots Park, click here.
